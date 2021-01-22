Date :Friday, January 22nd, 2021 | Time : 06:14 |ID: 194652 | Print

Can sea vegetables be consumed? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating sea vegetables.

Question: Is it allowed to consume sea vegetables?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem.

Source: leader.ir

