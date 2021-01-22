Can sea vegetables be consumed? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-22 06:14:292021-01-22 06:14:29Can sea vegetables be consumed? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating sea vegetables.
Question: Is it allowed to consume sea vegetables?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem.
Source: leader.ir
