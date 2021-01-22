Date :Friday, January 22nd, 2021 | Time : 11:55 |ID: 194665 | Print

Millions of Pakistanis demonstrate against normalization of relations with Israel+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFQANA- The Association of Muslim Scholars of Pakistan held a million demonstration yesterday in support of the Palestinian cause and against the normalization of relations with Israel.

“Israel is involved in the genocide of Muslims in Palestine and we would never allow the federal government to establish diplomatic relations with it,” said JUI-F leader Maulana Saleemullah Alwazi.

Earlier, there were reports of secret contacts between Israeli and Pakistani officials to advance the normalization of relations with Israel, although the State Department denied such reports.

Pakistani cyber accounts show images of the country’s people marching in support of the Palestinian people.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Lebanon blamed Israel for attempts to split ME
Israel kills four and injures over a thousand Palestinians
Israel's confusion about the high rate of suicide among 'foreign' soldiers
14 Palestinians killed since Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
US church boycotts five Israeli banks, one company
The UAE and Bahrain have formally signed a compromise agreement with Israel
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *