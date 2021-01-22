Iraqi PM: I personally oversee country’s intelligence apparatus

SHAFQANA- A day after two suicide bombings in Baghdad, the Iraqi prime minister announced that he would personally oversee the Iraqi intelligence service, announcing that he would launch a comprehensive plan to address future security challenges in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi today (Friday), in an extraordinary meeting of Iraqi national security, addressed the measures taken to prevent possible attacks in the country.

Two suicide bombers struck in Baghdad’s al-Bab al-Sharqi district yesterday, killing at least 32 people and wounding 110 others, according to the latest figures from the Iraqi Ministry of Health.

“Security is not just a word to say in the media, it is a responsibility. What happened yesterday was a rift [in the security system] and we will not allow it to happen again,” Mustafa al-Kazemi told the meeting in connection with yesterday’s bombings in Baghdad.

The Iraqi Prime Minister continued: “ISIS is trying daily to reach Baghdad; [But] these measures are nullified in pre-emptive operations. I will personally oversee the intelligence apparatus. We will create new conditions for action [in this regard] and to take immediate measures.”

He also announced that changes have been made to the Iraqi security and military structure, and that Baghdad is working on a comprehensive and effective security plan to meet future challenges.

The Iraqi Prime Minister fired some Iraqi security officials yesterday after the bombings in Baghdad.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English