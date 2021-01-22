Quran Teaching Centers in Qatar to Reopen

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Qatar’s Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs said the centers for teaching the Holy Quran in the Arab country will reopen in the coming week.

The opening will be carried out in co-ordination with the Ministry of Public Health, the ministry said in a tweet on Thursday, Gulf Times reported.As part of this, 22 Holy Quran memorization centers for women, 21 community memorization centers under the supervision of Awqaf and four memorization centers for men will be opened.The centers had been closed due to the coronavirus restrictions.The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on sporting, cultural, religious and political events, with a host of events canceled or postponed and many places of worships and education centers closed.