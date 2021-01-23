Date :Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 | Time : 21:51 |ID: 194735 | Print

Video: Lady Fatimah (S.A) and Role of Wilayah

SHAFAQNA- This is a lecture series delivered by Sayyid Mohammad Hashemi entitled “Lady Fatimah (S.A) and the Role of Wilayah”, delivered through AIM during the Fatimiyya Majalis which took place in January 2021.

