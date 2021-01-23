Date :Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 | Time : 07:17 |ID: 194741 | Print

Biden Appoints Muslim Woman as Deputy Director of National Economic Council

SHAFAQNA- US President, Joe Biden has appointed Muslim Woman and economic development expert Sameera Fazili to a key White House position. Fazili has been named as Deputy Director, National Economic Council at the White House.

Sameera Fazili, who traces her family’s roots to Kashmir, is among the latest wave of Indian American nominees to be named to US president Joe Biden’s A-team.She joins more than a dozen Indian Americans nominated or appointed to senior level positions in the incoming administration ,Muslimmirror reported.

In the Obama-Biden Administration, Fazili served as a senior policy advisor on the White House’s National Economic Council and as a senior advisor at the US Treasury Department in both Domestic Finance and International Affairs. Prior to that she was a clinical lecturer of law at Yale Law School. Originally from Buffalo, she now lives in Georgia with her husband and three children. Fazili is a graduate of Yale Law School and Harvard College. Sameera Fazili is the daughter of a Kashmir-born doctor couple, Muhammad Yusuf Fazili and Rafiqa Fazili, originally from the Gojwara area.

