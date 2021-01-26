UK police break up 400-guest lockdown wedding

SHAFAQNA- UK police have broken up a wedding with almost 400 guests in violation of Covid lockdown rules, which only allow six people to attend.Organiser of the wedding, which took place in Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls’ School in Stamford Hill, covered windows to stop people from seeing inside and could be fined up to $13,700.

“This was a completely unacceptable breach of the law,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett on Friday. “People across the country are making sacrifices by cancelling or postponing weddings and other celebrations and there is no excuse for this type of behaviour.” Weddings are currently supposed to take place only under “exceptional circumstances”,Trtworld reported.

However, officers found hundreds of people gathering in Stamford Hill, in north London, with the windows covered to stop people from seeing inside.