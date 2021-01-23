Date :Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 | Time : 11:28 |ID: 194778 | Print

Can the seller consider inflation in the price if the buyer delays payment of goods? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about the inflation in price if the payment is delayed.

Question: The customer bought an item (object) ten years ago, and so far has not been able to pay for it; can the seller ask the customer for more money?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: According to the assumption of the question, the seller also can consider the inflation and ask for the price of the day for the deal.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *