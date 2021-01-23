https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Ayat-sobhani-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-23 11:28:102021-01-23 11:28:10Can the seller consider inflation in the price if the buyer delays payment of goods? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
Can the seller consider inflation in the price if the buyer delays payment of goods? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about the inflation in price if the payment is delayed.
Question: The customer bought an item (object) ten years ago, and so far has not been able to pay for it; can the seller ask the customer for more money?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: According to the assumption of the question, the seller also can consider the inflation and ask for the price of the day for the deal.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
