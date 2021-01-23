Youngest Moroccan qari records his recitation of entire Quran

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Yahya Sedqi is the youngest Quran reciter in Morocco who has recorded and released his recitation of the entire Quran.

According to casa24, Yahya has recited the Holy Quran with a beautiful voice which has made him popular since early childhood. He has innovated a new recitation style mixing different styles.

The young boy has participated in a number of international Quran recitation competitions. The teenage Qari observes Tajweed principles in his Quran recitation very well and beautifully adopts Quran recitation styles of many famous Quran reciters such as al-Minshawi and al-Husari.

He recites Quranic verses in a TV program titled “Sawaid Al-Ikha” broadcast in the holy month of Ramadan every year. Sedqi has recorded his Quran recitations and released them on his Facebook page, which has more than 43,000 followers. The Quran recitations of the young Moroccan Qari are also broadcast on Al-Majd satellite TV channel.