What are the indicators of certainty?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Certainty (Yaqeen) is based on four pillars.
- Clever/intelligent insight (the capacity to gain accurate and deep understanding)
- Wise discovering/understanding of realities
- Take advice/take heed from the incidents of life
- Staying on the right path of the forefathers/predecessors [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 31.
