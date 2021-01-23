What are the indicators of certainty?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Certainty (Yaqeen) is based on four pillars.

Clever/intelligent insight (the capacity to gain accurate and deep understanding) Wise discovering/understanding of realities Take advice/take heed from the incidents of life Staying on the right path of the forefathers/predecessors [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 31.