What are the indicators of certainty?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Certainty (Yaqeen) is based on four pillars.

  1. Clever/intelligent insight (the capacity to gain accurate and deep understanding)
  2. Wise discovering/understanding of realities
  3. Take advice/take heed from the incidents of life
  4. Staying on the right path of the forefathers/predecessors [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 31.

