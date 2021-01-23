Date :Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 | Time : 14:05 |ID: 194795 | Print

UAE launches world’s first mobile center for aero-medical services

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates has officially launched the world’s first mobile medical center for civil aviation medical services.

The center is one of the most significant achievements due to its impact due to its characteristics in providing all medical services as well as Laboratory and clinical studies related to civil aviation medicine.

 

The mobile medical center’s services include performing medical examinations for workers in the aviation sector, such as those required by air traffic controllers, pilots and cabin crew of flight attendants. The center has all international standards for the issuing of medical certificates necessary for the continuity of work in the aviation sector at all levels.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Authority for Civil Aviation, said this specialized center provides world-class mobile medical services in the aviation sector that goes to great lengths to set an example for the UAE the development to show service functions in this area, newsbeezer reported.

You might also like
Pompeo’s ME tour: Washington is not abandoning the region
French special forces on the ground in Yemen
Large majorities of populations in some Persian Gulf nations are Foreign-born persons
Israeli commercial flights allowed to pass through Saudi airspace
Qatar takes UAE to International Court of Justice
A self-ruled administration to be established in southern Yemen by UAE-backed separatists break with Saudi-sponsored militants
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *