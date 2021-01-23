UAE launches world’s first mobile center for aero-medical services

The center is one of the most significant achievements due to its impact due to its characteristics in providing all medical services as well as Laboratory and clinical studies related to civil aviation medicine.

The mobile medical center’s services include performing medical examinations for workers in the aviation sector, such as those required by air traffic controllers, pilots and cabin crew of flight attendants. The center has all international standards for the issuing of medical certificates necessary for the continuity of work in the aviation sector at all levels.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Authority for Civil Aviation, said this specialized center provides world-class mobile medical services in the aviation sector that goes to great lengths to set an example for the UAE the development to show service functions in this area, newsbeezer reported.