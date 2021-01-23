https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/19-6.jpg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-23 15:48:252021-01-23 18:17:55Photos: Completion of the flooring work for Qibla gate’s of Al-Abbas's (AS) holy shrine
Photos: Completion of the flooring work for Qibla gate’s of Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine
SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine announced the completion of the flooring work for the Qibla gate of the shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), on an area of 240 square meters, extending from the yard overlooking it, which was covered earlier this year, up to its point of contact with the floor of the Holy Sanctuary.
