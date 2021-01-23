Photos: Completion of the flooring work for Qibla gate’s of Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine announced the completion of the flooring work for the Qibla gate of the shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), on an area of ​​240 square meters, extending from the yard overlooking it, which was covered earlier this year, up to its point of contact with the floor of the Holy Sanctuary.