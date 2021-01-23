Date :Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 | Time : 15:48 |ID: 194820 | Print

Photos: Completion of the flooring work for Qibla gate’s of Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine announced the completion of the flooring work for the Qibla gate of the shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), on an area of ​​240 square meters, extending from the yard overlooking it, which was covered earlier this year, up to its point of contact with the floor of the Holy Sanctuary.

You might also like
Women's library projects of Al-Abbas's (AS) Holy Shrine within the UN's map for sustainable development
People of Tuz Khurmatu raised the flag of Ashura grief
Closing ceremony of "Baqiyyatu Allah" Festival +Photos
Second cultural week of Al-Abbas (A.S) in Europe started in Belgium+ Photos
Is what the world is going through, a plight on humanity?
The participants of the fourth media forum of The Magazine of Riyadh az-Zahra (p) honored
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *