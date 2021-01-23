Pope Francis warns of risk of misinformation being spread on social media

SHAFAQNA- In a message for the 55th World Day of Social Communications, Pope praised the courage of journalists who have faced grave risks to share the stories of those who are oppressed, of the sufferings of the poor and of creation, of forgotten wars.

Pope Francis said Journalists must be willing to go where no one goes, must have a desire to see things for themselves – a “curiosity, an openness, a passion.”

Pope Francis notes that many situations today call for someone to “come and see” things as they truly are. Too often, he says, we risk seeing things only through the eyes of the richer part of the world. This can lead to a divergence between the news we receive and what is really happening.

Pope Francis also notes the importance of modern means of communication, especially the internet.At the same time, however, Pope Francis warns of “the risk of misinformation being spread on social media,” which has now “become evident to everyone.” “The internet, with its countless social media expressions, can increase the capacity for reporting and sharing, with many more eyes on the world and a constant flood of images and testimonies.”

All of us are responsible for the communications we make, for the information we share, for the control that we can exert over fake news by exposing it,” he says. “All of us are to be witnesses of the truth: to go, to see and to share”, VaticanNews reported.