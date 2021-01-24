Johnson, Biden discuss COVID-19 in first phone call since inauguration

SHAFAQNA- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden discussed climate change and COVID-19 pandemic in first phone call since inauguration. Johnson used his first phone call with the US president to welcome Biden’s announcements that the United States would rejoin the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate and the World Health Organization, and they discussed the prospects of a free trade deal.

“Great to speak to President Joe Biden this evening,” Johnson said on Twitter. “I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19.” The White House said Biden and Johnson talked about cooperation, including through multilateral organisations, on curbing climate change and fighting COVID-19, AlJazeera reported.