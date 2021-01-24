https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/3640680.jpg 392 620 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-24 08:41:072021-01-24 08:41:07Egypt to begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday
Egypt to begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday
SHAFAQNA- Egypt will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday, beginning with medical staff.
Egypt received its first shipment of vaccines developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in December. Egypt will get 40 million vials via the GAVI vaccine alliance for 20 million people, or 20% of the 100 million population, its health minister said last week, Reuters reported.
