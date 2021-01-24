Is it allowed to talk behind a notoriously immoral person? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about talking behind a notoriously immoral person.

Question: 1) Is it allowed to talk behind a notoriously immoral person? 2) What is the criterion for immorality?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: 1) It is allowed in connection with the immoral act which he openly committed. 2) It is according to the customs or usual practices associated with a particular society.

Source: leader.ir