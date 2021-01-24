Is it allowed to talk behind a notoriously immoral person? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-24 10:35:082021-01-24 10:35:08Is it allowed to talk behind a notoriously immoral person? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about talking behind a notoriously immoral person.
Question: 1) Is it allowed to talk behind a notoriously immoral person? 2) What is the criterion for immorality?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: 1) It is allowed in connection with the immoral act which he openly committed. 2) It is according to the customs or usual practices associated with a particular society.
Source: leader.ir
