Iraq announces cooperation with EU & World Bank to measure poverty

SHAFAQNA- The Central Statistics Office of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced a 30 percent increase in the poverty rate in some parts of the country and announced that coordination will be done with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the European Union.

In an interview with Al-Sabah, Zia Awad Kazem, head of the Statistics Department of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, said that the department is preparing new indicators of the poverty line in the country, adding: “We are preparing a program to provide a questionnaire for measuring poverty with the cooperation of the International Bank, the European Union and some UN agencies.”

He noted that the survey was very similar to the 2012 survey, which was halted due to financial resources and health conditions and said: “It is hoped that the survey will be conducted in the middle of this year.”

The head of the statistics office affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Planning called the survey a “large survey with the participation of some international organizations” and said: “On the inclusion of family-related sectors in terms of housing, fuel, energy, costs, health, transportation and communication, conversations will take place.”

