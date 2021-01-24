Quranic app for students launched in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia has launched a new application for teaching the Quran to school students.

According to al-madina.com, the Quran teaching app has been planned in line with an educational program titled “Madrasati” (my school). The ministry announced on its Twitter page that the application is an educational Quranic program which aims to teach the Quran to students through the online school planning. Students can select a Qari, the times of repeating the recitation of each Quranic verse, and interpretation of the verses, and record their Quran reading and sent it to the teacher for assessement. “Mushaf and Maqra’at Madrasati”, “Maqra’at Madrasati” and “Mushaf Madrasati” are the three names that the ministry has suggested for the application.