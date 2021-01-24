Appointment of a Palestinian in Joe Biden’s security team

SHAFAQNA- Maher Bitar, a Palestinian, has been named as the head of the US National Security Council’s intelligence service.

“Bitar, who serves as the Democrats’ general adviser to the House Intelligence Committee, will serve as leader of the National Security Council in the Joe Biden’s administration,” US media reported.

He previously chaired the National Security Council under former US President Barack Obama.

It is noteworthy that Palestinian-born Rima Dudin has previously been appointed Biden White House legal adviser.

