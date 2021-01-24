Date :Sunday, January 24th, 2021 | Time : 15:01 |ID: 194952 | Print

Appointment of a Palestinian in Joe Biden’s security team

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Maher Bitar, a Palestinian, has been named as the head of the US National Security Council’s intelligence service.

“Bitar, who serves as the Democrats’ general adviser to the House Intelligence Committee, will serve as leader of the National Security Council in the Joe Biden’s administration,” US media reported.

He previously chaired the National Security Council under former US President Barack Obama.

It is noteworthy that Palestinian-born Rima Dudin has previously been appointed Biden White House legal adviser.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Israeli court orders removal of Palestinian family from own home in Al-Quds
Zarif expressed Iran's readiness to make strong unified stance against Israel's audacity
US Blocks UN Condemnation of Israeli Destruction of Palestinian Homes
To protest against unlawful detentions, More Palestinian prisoners joined hunger strike
Arab League demands release of Palestinian prisoners amid COVID-19 outbreak
Iran’s Rouhani: Deal of Century a plot to destroy Palestinian cause
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *