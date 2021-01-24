https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/kuwait-1.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-24 15:40:542021-01-24 15:40:54Kuwait’s emir reappoints prime minister to form new cabinet
Kuwait’s emir reappoints prime minister to form new cabinet
SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s emir has reappointed Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister on Sunday.
Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, facing his first big political challenge since taking power in September, tasked Sheikh Sabah with nominating a new cabinet for approval, state news agency KUNA said
The barely one month-old government had been acting in a caretaker role since it resigned over the confrontation with parliament. The situation has complicated efforts to tackle a severe liquidity crunch in the wealthy OPEC member state caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!