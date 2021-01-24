Date :Sunday, January 24th, 2021 | Time : 15:40 |ID: 194959 | Print

Kuwait’s emir reappoints prime minister to form new cabinet

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s emir has reappointed Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister on Sunday.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, facing his first big political challenge since taking power in September, tasked Sheikh Sabah with nominating a new cabinet for approval, state news agency KUNA said

The barely one month-old government had been acting in a caretaker role since it resigned over the confrontation with parliament. The situation has complicated efforts to tackle a severe liquidity crunch in the wealthy OPEC member state caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Amid Coronavirus outbreak, US & UAE stage joint war games
Some Mosques in Kuwait reopen
Large majorities of populations in some Persian Gulf nations are Foreign-born persons
President Rouhani: Iran, Kuwait to witness growing enlargement of friendly tie
Kuwait: We reached a final agreement to resolve Qatar-Arab countries crisis
"We should present Islam to young people in a way that is close to their interests”/interview with…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *