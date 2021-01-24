Date :Sunday, January 24th, 2021 | Time : 15:34 |ID: 194997 | Print

Online exhibition of Iranian Quranic artworks to be held in Indonesia

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Iranian Cultural Center in Indonesia plans to organize an online exhibition of Quranic artworks, particularly Quranic calligraphy works, by Iranian artists.

“A Window towards Iran” is the title of the exhibition, to be held in cooperation with the Iranian Academics’ Quranic Activities Organization. Mehrdad Rakhshandeh, Iran’s cultural attaché in Indonesia, told IQNA that due to the coronavirus restrictions the artworks will be displayed in a tridimensional virtual exhibition. More than 60 precious artworks will be exhibited on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the official webpage of the center, he added. An introduction to the Iranian art of calligraphy in the Indonesian language will also be available for the visitors.

