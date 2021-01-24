Global call for end to war on Yemen

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: More than 260 rights groups, activists and organizations have joined a global campaign for an end to the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

Dubbed “Global Day of Action”, the campaign seeks to draw the world’s attention to the plight of the Yemeni people and seeks an end to the aggression on the impoverished country.

It wants the world to say no to the war on Yemen in a widespread drive on Monday, January 25.The participants in the campaign also urge the US, UK and other Western countries to halt their weapon experts to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On Monday, there will also be a massive demonstration in Yemen against the US move to blacklist the Ansarullah resistance movement. People in Yemen are set to take part in countrywide demonstrations on Monday to condemn the US designation of popular Ansarullah movement.

The organizing committee said in a statement that that the rallies will be held under the motto “The blockade and US aggression are terrorist crimes” in the capital, Sana’a, and elsewhere in the country.

The committee highlighted that the Yemeni nation’s resolve and steadfastness will not be damaged in the face of the enemy, whatever the challenges might be.

The US terrorist designation appears to be a desperate attempt by the former US administration to step up pressure on the popular Houthi movement after the Saudi regime failed to fulfill its objectives in Yemen after years of war, despite all the support it received from the US and other Western states.

The Houthi Ansarullah movement, backed by the Yemeni armed forces and allied popular groups, has been successfully defending Yemen against the Saudi aggression, leaving Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the county.