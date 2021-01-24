Winners of children’s Quran memorization contest in Pakistan honored

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Muslim World League (MWL) honored those who won the annual Quran memorization competition for children in Pakistan, and offered them prizes and cash awards.

It came during an event organized by the MWL’s regional office in Islamabad on Saturday, sponsored by the president of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi. The event was attended by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, and MWL Assistant Secretary-General Dr. Abdul-Rahman Al-Zeid, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki, and MWL Regional Director Saad Al-Harthi, Arab News reported.

Alvi congratulated the winners and expressed his gratitude for the MWL’s efforts in various areas, including its support for the Holy Quran memorization competition.