Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah re-appointed as PM of Kuwait

SHAFAQNA- Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah today (Sunday) named Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as the country’s new Prime Minister.

Sheikh Sabah Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah was re-appointed by the Emir of Kuwait as Prime Minister to form a new cabinet.

The Emir of Kuwait had previously accepted the resignation of Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid and cabinet ministers.

This is the second time that Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has been nominated as Prime Minister.

