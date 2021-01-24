Iran’s Leader appoints representative for Iranian students in Europe

SHAFAQNA- Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Vaezi was appointed to represent the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the affairs of Islamic associations of Iranian students in Europe.

Dr. Ahmad Vaezi is one of the researchers and authors of the seminary and the university, who is the head of the Islamic Propaganda Office and a member of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, in a decree issued by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was appointed as the representative of the Leader in the Affairs of the Islamic Association of Iranian Students in Europe.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English