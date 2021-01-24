Date :Sunday, January 24th, 2021 | Time : 23:06 |ID: 195069 | Print

Iran’s Leader appoints representative for Iranian students in Europe

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Vaezi was appointed to represent the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the affairs of Islamic associations of Iranian students in Europe.

Dr. Ahmad Vaezi is one of the researchers and authors of the seminary and the university, who is the head of the Islamic Propaganda Office and a member of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, in a decree issued by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was appointed as the representative of the Leader in the Affairs of the Islamic Association of Iranian Students in Europe.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Iran's Supreme Leader: People who are well off financially should start large-scale activities to help the needy…
Photo: Imam Khamenei wearing a mask in work meetings
Iran's Leader: Although we could, we never approached nuclear weapons because they’re haram
Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah will not hold mourning ceremonies publicly
Iran's Supreme Leader demands closer cooperation between nations of West Asian region
Iran's Supreme Leader: "Imam Khomeini (RA) revolutionized people’s view of religion/story of this black man is the…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *