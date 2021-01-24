Date :Sunday, January 24th, 2021 | Time : 23:17 |ID: 195075 | Print

UAE government approves establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv

SHAFAQNA- The UAE Council of Ministers (Cabinet) today (Sunday) agreed to establish an embassy in Tel Aviv.

The establishment of the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv was approved at a meeting of the UAE Cabinet chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, Deputy Prime Minister and Prime Minister.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

