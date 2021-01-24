https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/D0785F3D-64BC-422C-94D6-6FF384CED71D.png 675 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-24 23:17:242021-01-24 23:17:24UAE government approves establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv
UAE government approves establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv
SHAFAQNA- The UAE Council of Ministers (Cabinet) today (Sunday) agreed to establish an embassy in Tel Aviv.
The establishment of the UAE Embassy in Tel Aviv was approved at a meeting of the UAE Cabinet chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, Deputy Prime Minister and Prime Minister.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!