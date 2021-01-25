Iraq’s Asa’ib blames Saudi, UAE for deadly bombings in Baghdad

Saad al-Saadi, a member of Asa’ib’s political bureau, said the fingerprints of the Al Saud and Al Nahyan regimes are evident in the attacks.

Additionally, Asa’ib spokesman Jawad Al-Talibawi took to Twitter to say that Saudi Arabia had once again mobilized its agents to shed the blood of the Iraqi nation after former US president Donald Trump’s criminal role came to an end in Iraq.

He warned that the Iraqi fighters will not remain indifferent in the face of the crimes committed by Riyadh.

The Baghdad bombings – the deadliest in nearly three years – killed at least 32 people and wounded 110 others in a crowded marketplace on Thursday.

The first attacker drew a crowd at the bustling market in Tayaran Square by claiming to feel sick, and then detonated his explosives belt. As more people then flocked to the scene to help the victims, a second bomber set off his explosives.

The US-sponsored ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.