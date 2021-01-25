Date :Monday, January 25th, 2021 | Time : 02:07 |ID: 195101 | Print

Biden’s removal of ‘Muslim ban’ will drive passenger traffic, says IATA

SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden’s removal of the ‘Muslim Ban’ will drive passenger traffic on air routes of the countries that were included in the ban, an International Air Transport Association (IATA) official said.

The ban had blocked travel to the United States from several predominantly Muslim and African countries, including Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia.

“This creates more traffic opportunities,” said Sebastian Mikosz, Senior Vice President for Member and External Relations at IATA. “We always welcome opening the market, not closing it”

Mikosz hopes that the new administration’s regulations will be “light” and supportive of the airline industry as it goes through its worst crisis in history.

