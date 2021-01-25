UNICEF:More than half of Syrian children continue to be deprived of education

SHAFAQNA-After almost ten years of war in Syria, more than half of children continue to be deprived of education, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said Sunday.

“Children in Syria continue to bear the brunt of the crisis that will be marked by a grim milestone of ten years in March this year. The education system in Syria is overstretched, underfunded, fragmented and unable to provide safe, equitable and sustained services to millions of children.

“Inside Syria, there are over 2.4 million children out of school, nearly 40 per cent are girls. This number has likely increased in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which exacerbated the disruption to education in Syria. One in three schools inside Syria can no longer be used because they were destroyed, damaged or are being used for military purposes. Children who are able to attend school often learn in overcrowded classrooms, and in buildings with insufficient water and sanitation facilities, electricity, heating or ventilation,according to Joint statement by Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Muhannad Hadi and UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Ted Chaiban.

They added “The UN is able to confirm nearly 700 attacks on education facilities and personnel in Syria since the verification of grave violations against children began. Last year, 52 attacks were confirmed.