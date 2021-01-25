Date :Monday, January 25th, 2021 | Time : 07:18 |ID: 195111 | Print

Biden speaks with Macron on Iran, Lebanon, and Covid-19

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Speaking in the first phone call ,US President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on a number of issues including Covid-19 and climate change .

The pair discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Iran nuclear deal that previous president Donald Trump walked out of in 2018. The White House said Mr Biden and Mr Macron also discussed cooperation on China, the Middle East, Russia and the Sahel.

Over the course of the hour-long call in English, the pair expressed “willingness to act together for peace and stability, China, the Middle East, Russia in the near and Middle East, particularly on the Iranian nuclear issue and the situation in Lebanon,” Elysee Palace said on Sunday, The National reported.

You might also like
Iran's Larijani: Doors for solving issues with US are always open
Iran offer a non-aggression pact with Arab states
Iran in talks with Russia on heavy water sales: RIA
Ashura march by car on Lebanon-Palestine border + Photo
Tehran welcomes return of Qatar's ambassador
Iran’s Zarif on Latin America tour: U.S is "creating instability and insecurity" in the Middle East and…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *