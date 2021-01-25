https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/اسرائیل.jpg 487 798 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-25 07:34:012021-01-25 07:34:01Israel opens embassy in UAE
Israel opens embassy in UAE
SHAFAQNA-Israel opened an embassy in the United Arab Emirates Sunday.
“Today the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi has officially been opened, with the arrival of the mission head Eitan Naeh,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates will advance relations between the countries on all levels”, according to France24.
