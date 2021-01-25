Date :Monday, January 25th, 2021 | Time : 07:34 |ID: 195115 | Print

Israel opens embassy in UAE

SHAFAQNA-Israel opened an embassy in the United Arab Emirates Sunday.

“Today the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi has officially been opened, with the arrival of the mission head Eitan Naeh,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates will advance relations between the countries on all levels”,  according to France24.

 

