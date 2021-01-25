Date :Monday, January 25th, 2021 | Time : 07:54 |ID: 195119 | Print

Germany to use new Coronavirus drug

SHAFAQNA-German Health Minister Jens Spahn told Bild am Sonntag that the government had  purchased a new antibody-based drug to fight the coronavirus.

“Starting next week, the monoclonal antibodies will be used in Germany as the first country in the EU. Initially in university clinics,” Spahn said. “The federal government has bought 200,000 doses for €400 million ($487 million).”

Former US President Donald Trump was treated with this form of antibody treatment after he was infected with the coronavirus last October, Spahn said. “They act like a passive vaccination. Administering these antibodies in the early stages can help high-risk patients avoid a more serious progression,” he added, DW reported.

