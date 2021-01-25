Pope urges Romans to help homeless

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis on Sunday called on Romans to help the homeless in the Italian capital .

Speaking at his noon blessing, Francis told the story of Edwin, a 46-year-old Nigerian who died of exposure near St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday. “His story joins those of others who have recently died in Rome in the same dramatic circumstances. Let us pray for Edwin,” Francis said.

The Sant’ Egidio charity group said Edwin was at least the fourth homeless person to die of the cold in the city this year and the 10th since November. “Let us think of Edwin, let us think of what this 46-year-old man felt in the cold, ignored by all, abandoned, even by us. Let us pray for him,” the pope said, according to Reuters.