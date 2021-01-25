How can Islam carry on?

SHAFAQNA – At the beginning of Islam, if anyone had come and said: I do not accept Islam, and (if) the people replied by saying: Beat him and kill him; (then) Islam would not have existed today. The reason that Islam exists is that it has encountered (faced, confronted) different thoughts with clarity and courage. Also in the future only and only by encountering/facing different ideas and thoughts clearly and bravely, Islam can (and will) live on [1].

[1] Piramone Inqelabe Islami, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 19.