Can the amount of money which is allocated to be spent for a special cause, be used for other purposes? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about spending an amount of money which is allocated for a particular cause.

Question: If an amount of money given to a person for specific causes, and that that person manages it in a way that some of the money is left; what is the ruling if that person uses the remaining money for unplanned causes like giving loans to individuals on the condition that they pay back the loans?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Must be spent for the same cause which is allocated for, unless the owner of the money gives permission for it to be spent for another purpose, which in this case it is allowed.

Source: leader.ir