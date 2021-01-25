Date :Monday, January 25th, 2021 | Time : 13:10 |ID: 195190 | Print

UNICEF: More than half of Syrian children are still out of school

SHAFAQNA- More than half of Syrian children are still out of school after nearly ten years since the start of the war, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement.

In a joint statement issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, it stated: “Children in Syria are still paying the price for the crisis that has left a dark mark after ten years, and on the tenth anniversary of its inauguration in March this year, more than half of the country’s children are still out of school.”

“There are more than 2.4 million children still out of school in Syria, about 40 percent of whom are girls, and this number is likely to increase as a result of the 2020 Corona epidemic,” the statement said.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

