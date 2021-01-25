‘Language of Quran’ to be taught at Sydney university

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A course on the language of the Quran will be offered for the first time to the students of Arabic language at the University of Sydney.

According to sbs.com, Ali Yunis Al-Dahesh, a teacher of the university’s Faculty of Literature and Human Sciences, said that he has planned the new academic course to teach interpretation of Quranic concepts to the students. He said it is for the first time that the classic Arabic language, which is the language of Quran, will be taught as an academic course in Australia.

The language of Quran has differences with the Arabic language of media, and textbooks, he added. Al-Dahesh said he would try his best to teach the grammar of the Quran to the students of Arabic language. He noted that the educational program is not a religious or theological course, but it is a linguistic method for interpretation of the Quran.