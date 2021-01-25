Canada urged to label China’s repression of Uighur Muslims as genocide

Mr. Chong, in an interview, said the conservatives will seek to put a motion describing China’s treatment of Uyghurs as genocide to the House of Commons at the earliest opportunity. He said: “A number of bodies, including Canada’s Subcommittee on International Human Rights, as well as two U.S. administrations, have now concluded that the government of China is committing acts of genocide and other crimes against humanity. These acts of genocide include systematic population control, sexual violence and mass detention”, The Globe and Mail reported.