Date :Monday, January 25th, 2021 | Time : 18:11 |ID: 195212 | Print

Canada urged to label China’s repression of Uighur Muslims as genocide

SHAFAQNA- Conservative Party MPs called on the Canada government to declare that China is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims. Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and Garnett Genuis, the party’s international development and human-rights critic, released a statement Sunday urging Canada to officially condemn the treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. “These acts of genocide include systematic population control, sexual violence and mass detention,” the MPs said.

Mr. Chong, in an interview, said the conservatives will seek to put a motion describing China’s treatment of Uyghurs as genocide to the House of Commons at the earliest opportunity. He said: “A number of bodies, including Canada’s Subcommittee on International Human Rights, as well as two U.S. administrations, have now concluded that the government of China is committing acts of genocide and other crimes against humanity. These acts of genocide include systematic population control, sexual violence and mass detention”, The Globe and Mail reported.

