Sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements: Zarif

“Just finished extensive and very fruitful conversations in Baku on bilateral ties & regional cooperation with [Azeri President Ilham Aliyev], [Deputy Prime Minister] Shahin Mustafayev & FM [Jeyhun Bayramov],” wrote Zarif, who arrived in Baku late on Sunday and is scheduled to leave Moscow for talks with the Russian officials.

He added: “Recipe for sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements – incl. transit corridors benefiting all.” Zarif is also to make a trip to Armenia, Georgia, and Turkey on the second leg of his regional tour.