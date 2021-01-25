Ahlul Bayt (AS) World Assembly condolences demise of Burundian Shia Scholar Sheikh Ibrahim Kikomo

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: In a message, AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly offered its condolences on demise of the previous Chairman of the Ithna-Ashar Shiite Ulema Assembly of Burundi (a Twelver Shia Institute), Hujjatul-Islam Sheikh Kikomo.

The message of condolences is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful

“Indeed, we belong to Allah (SWT) and to God do we indeed return” (Holy Quran 2:156)

The demise of Hujjatul-Islam Sheikh Ibrahim Kikomo, one of the scholars of the of Burundi, caused grief and sorrow. The deceased was one of the founders of the “Ithna-Ashar Shiite Ulema Institute” and one of the pioneers in propagating the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS), who spent his blessed life preaching and teaching in different parts of the country and was an educator of the Islam and the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (AS).

The Ahlul Bayt (AS) World Assembly expresses its condolences to his honorable family and all of his friends, and acquaintances, and prays to God for his exaltation in heaven and patience for his family.

AhlulBayt World Assembly

Jumada Al-Thani 9, 1442

January 23, 2021