Turkey gifts 7,000 religious, Quranic books to Argentina Muslims

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) has gifted 7000 copies of religious books, including the Holy Quran translated into Spanish, to Muslims in Argentina.

According to dailysabah.com, the books were gifted to the Islamic Center of Argentina in a ceremony after the Friday prayers at Al Ahmad Mosque in Buenos Aires, the capital.

The program was attended by the ambassador of Turkey to Argentina, head of the Islamic Center of Argentina and director general of the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs.

The collection also includes Quran interpretations in Spanish, Quran teaching books, and 40,000 cards of Nabawi Hadiths.

The Turkish ambassador said in the program that the directorate aims to develop its relation with Muslims all over the world and expressed hope that such gifts will increase religious knowledge of Muslims.

Islam in Argentina is represented by one of the largest Muslim minorities. The Pew Research Centre estimates about 1,000,000 Muslims in Argentina in the year 2010.