Russia stresses cooperation with Iran

The statement wrote that Iranian and Russian foreign ministers Mohammad Javad Zarif and Sergei Lavrov will meet on Tuesday (January 26) in Moscow to discuss important regional and international issues.

The statement said that the meeting will be the continuation of regional talks of the two countries, which was last held on November 24, 2020, on the phone.

It added that issues like Karabakh, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Syria, Afghanistan, and conditions in the Persian Gulf, as well as bilateral relations, are to be discussed.

Referring to the growing relations between Iran and Russia, the statement read political talks between Tehran and Moscow have intensified and the presidents of the two countries have talked on the phone four times last year, adding that other Iranian and Russian officials have been constantly in contact as well.

The statement added that they are ready to expand mutually profitable relations between the two countries, which is benedictional to regional stability and international security.

It went on to say that the stances of Tehran and Moscow about Syria are to a large extent similar and they have also kept the cooperation in the framework of Astana talks to solve the Syrian issue completely.

Zarif arrived in Baku late on Sunday and is scheduled to leave Moscow for talks with the Russian officials on the second leg of his regional trip which will take him to Armenia, Georgia, and Turkey.