Date :Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 | Time : 06:10 |ID: 195250 | Print

Russia stresses cooperation with Iran

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia in a statement on Monday referred to the trip of the Iranian minister of foreign affairs to Moscow and stressed the continuance of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

The statement wrote that Iranian and Russian foreign ministers Mohammad Javad Zarif and Sergei Lavrov will meet on Tuesday (January 26) in Moscow to discuss important regional and international issues.

The statement said that the meeting will be the continuation of regional talks of the two countries, which was last held on November 24, 2020, on the phone.

It added that issues like Karabakh, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Syria, Afghanistan, and conditions in the Persian Gulf, as well as bilateral relations, are to be discussed.

Referring to the growing relations between Iran and Russia, the statement read political talks between Tehran and Moscow have intensified and the presidents of the two countries have talked on the phone four times last year, adding that other Iranian and Russian officials have been constantly in contact as well.

The statement added that they are ready to expand mutually profitable relations between the two countries, which is benedictional to regional stability and international security.

It went on to say that the stances of Tehran and Moscow about Syria are to a large extent similar and they have also kept the cooperation in the framework of Astana talks to solve the Syrian issue completely.

Zarif arrived in Baku late on Sunday and is scheduled to leave Moscow for talks with the Russian officials on the second leg of his regional trip which will take him to Armenia, Georgia, and Turkey.

You might also like
Iran-Iraq issued joint statement on strategic cooperation
Hassan Rouhani, Abe Shinzo, Iran, Japan Abe Shinzo to meet with Pres. Rouhani in New York
Iran: Isfahan's Chahar Bagh historical avenue in time of Coronavirus
World Cup 2018: Iran has still a chance to knockout stage
Rouhani proposed Iran's Hormuz Peace Endeavor at UNGA/ Iran's response to negotiation under sanctions is "No"
Political posing? International community reacts to Riyadh’s crimes in Yemen
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *