Date :Tuesday, January 26th, 2021

Photos: Memorial ceremony for 11 Hazara Shiite martyrs held in Karachi

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Memorial ceremony for 11 Hazara Shiite martyrs was held in Karachi. Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, leader of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Assembly party, delivered at the ceremony. Two weeks ago, the ISIS terrorist group attacked a coal mine in the Quetta and killed 11 Shiite workers from the Hazara minority.

