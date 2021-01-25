Date :Monday, January 25th, 2021 | Time : 18:28 |ID: 195263 | Print

Bahrain approves AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. With a population of 1.6 million, the small country has reported more than 99,800 cases and 367 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, according to AlJazeera.

 

