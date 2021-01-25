https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/vaccine-2.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-25 18:28:502021-01-25 18:37:31Bahrain approves AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine
Bahrain approves AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine
SHAFAQNA- Bahrain has approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. With a population of 1.6 million, the small country has reported more than 99,800 cases and 367 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, according to AlJazeera.
