IMF : Iraq seeking emergency assistance

Iraqi Finance Minister Ali Allawi told the Bloomberg news agency earlier that Iraq was in talks with the IMF for a $6bn loan package. “The Iraqi authorities have requested emergency assistance from the IMF under the Rapid Financing Instrument, and indicated their intention to also request a longer-term arrangement with the Fund in support of planned economic reforms,” an IMF representative said late on Sunday in an emailed statement. “Discussions of the authorities’ request for emergency assistance are ongoing.”