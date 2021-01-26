https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/jordan.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-26 06:53:212021-01-26 06:53:21Jordan slams Israel for preventing Dome of the Rock repairs
Jordan slams Israel for preventing Dome of the Rock repairs
SHAFAQNA- Jordan on Monday slammed Israel for preventing renovation works at the Dome of the Rock mosque at Al-Aqsa compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds.
On Sunday, Israeli police moved into the complex and prevented workers from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf from carrying out renovation works at the mosque. In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry rejected the Israeli action, saying the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf “is the sole authority responsible for taking care and overseeing the compound”, according to AA.
