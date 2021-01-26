Jordan slams Israel for preventing Dome of the Rock repairs

SHAFAQNA- Jordan on Monday slammed Israel for preventing renovation works at the Dome of the Rock mosque at Al-Aqsa compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

On Sunday, Israeli police moved into the complex and prevented workers from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf from carrying out renovation works at the mosque. In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry rejected the Israeli action, saying the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf “is the sole authority responsible for taking care and overseeing the compound”, according to AA.