Is it necessary to find out if the sausages and salamis sold in markets are Halal? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about sausages and salamis sold in markets.

Question: What is the ruling on the normal sausages and salamis sold in the market, and is it necessary to inquire (about them)?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: What is available in Muslims markets is Halal, and there is no need to inquire about. And also if it is made in foreign countries and there is a probability that its importer has assured that the meat mixed with it, is Halal.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA