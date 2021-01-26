Is it necessary to find out if the sausages and salamis sold in markets are Halal? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/0A358AF7-2C27-4FEA-BF83-6A789AD9887D.jpeg 224 430 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-26 10:06:572021-01-26 10:06:57Is it necessary to find out if the sausages and salamis sold in markets are Halal? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about sausages and salamis sold in markets.
Question: What is the ruling on the normal sausages and salamis sold in the market, and is it necessary to inquire (about them)?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: What is available in Muslims markets is Halal, and there is no need to inquire about. And also if it is made in foreign countries and there is a probability that its importer has assured that the meat mixed with it, is Halal.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
