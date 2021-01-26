Is slaughtered animal by Sunnis Halal for Shias? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about slaughtering animals by Sunnis for Shias.

Question: Is slaughtered/scarified animal by Ahlul Sunnah Halal for Shia Muslims or not? Some Ahlul Sunnah Faqihs/scholars do not consider direction toward Qiblah a condition; what is the ruling on their slaughter in this case?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Slaughtered/sacrificed animal by Muslims adjudged to be Halal, and rearranging direction of slaughtered animal through unawareness, does not harm it being Halal.

Source: leader.ir