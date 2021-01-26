https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-26 10:10:022021-01-26 10:10:02Is slaughtered animal by Sunnis Halal for Shias? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is slaughtered animal by Sunnis Halal for Shias? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about slaughtering animals by Sunnis for Shias.
Question: Is slaughtered/scarified animal by Ahlul Sunnah Halal for Shia Muslims or not? Some Ahlul Sunnah Faqihs/scholars do not consider direction toward Qiblah a condition; what is the ruling on their slaughter in this case?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Slaughtered/sacrificed animal by Muslims adjudged to be Halal, and rearranging direction of slaughtered animal through unawareness, does not harm it being Halal.
Source: leader.ir
