Saima Mohsin becomes first federal Muslim female prosecutor in US

SHAFAQNA- Saima Mohsin, a Pakistani-American, is set to become the first federal Muslim female prosecutor after she was named as the acting US attorney for Michigan’s Eastern District.

Last week, the Joe Biden administration appointed Mohsin as the acting US attorney for Michigan’s Eastern District. Mohsin will be taking charge of the post in an acting capacity following the resignation of incumbent Matthew Schneider. The prosecutor had resigned shortly after President Biden took over the presidency.

The US Justice Department said that Schneider’s last day as the United States Attorney will be February 1. The US Justice Department said that Mohsin will “immediately assume office as Acting United States Attorney” under the Vacancies Reform Act.Earlier, Mohsin was serving as the First Assistant United States Attorney since March 2018, THENEWS reported.

“I’m extremely pleased to leave this office in the hands of one of the finest federal prosecutors I’ve ever known, Saima Mohsin,” Schneider said. “Saima is a dynamic trial lawyer and a talented manager. And, as the first woman, immigrant, Muslim United States Attorney in American history, her service is truly historic. Saima will be an outstanding representative and defender of our community as the Acting United States Attorney”, according to Detroit Free Press .