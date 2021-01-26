Date :Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 | Time : 16:47 |ID: 195490 | Print

One hundred Quran students in UAE memorize Quran online

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: One hundred Quran students in the United Arab Emirates succeeded in memorizing the entire Quran by attending online courses in 2020.

According to albayan.ae, the Maktoum Quran Memorization Center in the UAE announced that 100 students of the center learned the entire Quran by heart making use of the advanced electronic teaching methods of the center during the coronavirus pandemic.

The center changed all of its in-person courses to online programs since the beginning of the pandemic and has successfully continued its educational activities observing the health protocols.

Umar Muhammad Al-Khateeb, director of the Islamic affairs section of the center, said that there are many Quran students who are educated at different branches of the center every year. The Quran memorization branches of the center also provided the students with courses on Tajweed principles and Quranic concepts last year.

